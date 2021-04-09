It is a place to make friends and have adventures. My troop went on a campout and I know almost no one but then I got to talking to the girls in my troop and learned that they are fun inviting people. They campout also taught us how to keep warm in the cold on a campout.
Another reason that Scouts BSA is cool is the community. When there are new people, we are open to people that are joining and ready to answer questions and talk to them.
The last reason that Scouts BSA is cool is because of the new skills you can learn and teach others. For example, when you learn a knot tying then you can use those knots in different situations. That is why Scouts BSA is cool.
Jonna Jemmett,
member of Scouts BSA