A historic heat wave across the Pacific Northwest is expected to continue this week, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory for all of Southeast Idaho.
Officials with the National Weather Service are again predicting afternoon temperatures in the valley locations of East and Southeast Idaho to hit triple digits.
“Southeast Idaho is on the far eastern extent of the strong area of high pressure that we’re seeing in the Eastern Washington and Northeastern Oregon area,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan. “It reached 112 degrees in Portland on Sunday, which is the hottest temperature they’ve ever recorded. As far as the weather here, what we have seen over the last few days is that our forecasted high temperatures have started to come down slightly but it will still be quite hot in the region.”
The National Weather Service predicts afternoon temperatures of about 93 to 100 degrees in valley locations during the heat advisory, which will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Overnight lows are only expected to drop into the 60s for many locations.
“Multiple record high temperatures and record streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 or 95 are possible,” the National Weather Service says. “The heat may last through the Fourth of July weekend.”
The heat advisory for East Idaho locations includes the Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert, Snake Plain and southcentral highlands, including Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Arco, Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello, American Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston and Lava Hot Springs.
“Hot temperatures, the long-duration nature of the heat wave and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly, children, pregnant and those with health issues,” the National Weather Service says. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
McKaughan says the strong area of high pressure in Washington and Oregon lessens to the southeast. While heat advisories have been issued for most of East and Southeast Idaho, the southwest areas of the state including the Treasure Valley region near Boise and down into the Magic Valley near Twin Falls have been issued excessive heat warnings. Temperatures in those locations are expected to be “dangerously hot” Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
According to CBS News, “The heat is being caused by a combination of a significant atmospheric blocking pattern on top of a human-caused climate-changed world where baseline temperatures are already a couple to a few degrees higher than nature intended.”
Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely reduce their energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to do so over the next several days.
They suggest people turn their thermostat up a few degrees so their air conditioner doesn’t have to work so hard, power down their devices, close their doors, windows and blinds in the afternoon to avoid heating up the house, turn on lights only in occupied rooms, barbecue rather than use their electric stove and avoid irrigating or running sprinklers during those peak hours.
“Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading can help prevent reliability issues due to the region-wide strain on the grid,” according to an Idaho Power news release. “The potential impacts of the heatwave are intensified this year due to drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections outside our system to move energy where it’s needed.”
As a precaution, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management is preparing to accommodate the elderly and those with high-priority medical needs in the event of a power outage that lasts more than four hours, according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. Those in the Fort Hall community who are in need of such assistance can call 208-681-4857 or 208-251-9324.
AccuWeather's team of expert forecasters were describing the then upcoming heat wave as "unprecedented," "life-threatening" and "historic" as early as the middle of last week, and these descriptions have been accurate in the first days of the Northwest scorcher.
The weekend marked the beginning of the extended stretch of extreme temperatures. Portland, Oregon, a city that typically experiences temperatures in the middle to upper 70s in late June, soared to a staggering 112 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, breaking the all-time record high of 108 set just a day before. Prior to the current heat wave, the highest temperature ever recorded in the city was 107, set once in July of 1965 and twice in August of 1981.
Portland is also expected to obliterate its daily record high of 100 on Monday and possibly set an all-time high temperature record for the third straight day. AccuWeather is predicting a high of 113 on Monday, which would make it the hottest day ever recorded in the city.
The weather is so hot in Portland that the public transit authority TriMet suspended light rail and streetcar service Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning "due to extreme heat" because the heat is literally melting the power cables.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Oregon is 117, which was set in Umatilla on July 27, 1939.
"Temperatures of 110 F or greater are virtually unheard of west of the Cascades," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Randy Adkins noted.
Seattle soared to its own historic heights over the weekend as the thermometer skyrocketed to 102 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday, with the latter setting a new all-time high for the Emerald City. According to the National Weather Service, this is the first time the city has surpassed 100 degrees two days in a row.
In western Seattle, asphalt is literally baking to the point where it buckles up and away from the earth, making roads impassable. The Seattle National Weather Service Twitter account said tomorrow may be even worse, and warned to "remain vigilant on your commutes!"
The Emerald City will easily eclipse Monday's daily record, which stands at 91, and will likely set a new mark for the hottest day in recorded history. Monday's high is expected to reach a scorching 111.
"The heat is on, Seattle. Stay hydrated, keep blinds closed, use fans, and if it gets too hot for you, head to one of our cooling centers," the Seattle Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter Saturday.
The all-time state record-high temperature for Washington is 118, most recently set at Burbank on Aug. 5, 1961. Temperatures in Sunnyside, Washington, located about 180 miles southeast of Seattle, may soar close to this mark by Tuesday.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the National Weather Service says. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”