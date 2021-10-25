Q: Do you support how the school board has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What if anything would you do differently?
A: First and foremost, I would like to thank the current Board members for their continued persistence and courage in navigating these unparalleled circumstances.
I think the board has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to provide students with the best learning opportunities based upon the information available. We all know that COVID-19 has impacted us greatly and while no one was prepared for the pandemic, we have an amazing team of educators and support staff who have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of our community.
I’m certain, the board spent countless hours listening to the voices of the community, evaluating data from experts, and considering many different options. While this has not been an easy time for anyone, the board worked tirelessly to make difficult decisions that they felt were in the best interest of our students and community.
That said, I think the pandemic has also brought to light, and perhaps even elevated a “perceived” disconnect between those making the decisions and those most impacted by the decisions – students, parents and educators. We’ve seen confusion over protocols and “roadmaps” and we’ve seen parents show up to speak at meetings passionate and frustrated.
I believe an opportunity now exists for the board to review what has worked in the past and to be proactive moving forward. If the goal is to keep our kids in the classroom, maintain consistency and retain our teachers and staff, then the stabilization of the school environment with routines and predictability will have the best success for positive outcomes. We need continued opportunities for input from parents, to work as a team to improve student and family engagement, to support our students most affected by the shutdown.
Q: What are your thoughts on the retirement of Pocatello High School's Indians mascot? Would you support bringing the Indians mascot back?
A: So much of our identities are tied up in the groups we affiliate with, and sports teams, with their corresponding symbols, represent some of the strongest allegiances imaginable. In our community, with few other shared signifiers, our school team names are intensely personal. So, I understand how changing these symbols presents a formidable challenge – convincing folks that something is not about them when their feelings of attachment are so intense.
When I asked my own athlete children about this issue of retiring the Indian’s mascot – Did you compete for the logo on your uniform? And in each of their responses, it was for school pride, the spirit of competition, team camaraderie and most importantly internal gratification. Then I asked my kids, how much did they think they gained culturally, emotionally or educationally from the existence of the mascot, and the response was resoundingly “not much”.
I have heard the comments that using Native American culture to symbolize teams honors their bravery and heritage, but there is a firm consensus within the scientific community that Native mascots are detrimental to a student’s well-being. Native Americans are a people with a rich heritage and deserve far better than to be reduced to a racist stereotype.
Is holding on to some long-established logo worth offending even one person? Isn’t it our responsibility to be compassionate human beings? Rather than be contrary, we could be using this as an opportunity to educate and understand those that are victims of historic stereotypes.
This is where our community has an opportunity for real growth. It may be long overdue, but it is a move rooted in empathy, respect and inclusiveness.
Q: The school board in recent years has at times found itself in conflict with its constituents, the most notable incident being the effort to recall three board members earlier this year. What would you do to improve the board's relationship with those it represents?
A: One of the main issues facing our District today is figuring out how to bridge the perceived disconnects between all the stakeholders including the central office, board members, teachers, families, and the community.
As we've seen recently, there has been a lot of politics and inflammatory rhetoric. It’s absolutely critical that we work to build better relationships between all parties involved to more easily, and more peacefully, find the best solutions for all children and to regain and maintain the public trust. I think this starts with board representatives being accessible to the people they represent. I'd like to see us get back to basics - focusing on continued promotion of evidence-based decision making, improved financial transparency, and ensuring our parents and teachers are engaged and have a seat at the table.
In order to accomplish this, we need Board members that are effective in understanding what is and is not their role. If the mission of the board is to provide an educational experience that challenges their learners to achieve their highest potential, then we need to elect members that understand and adhere to these responsibilities.
An effective Board member is one that knows how to work as a team, willing to collaborate, treats others with respect and courtesy, focuses on student achievement and avoids pushing forward personal or political agendas.
A board member needs to be a consistently good communicator. Providing transparent, honest and proactive communication to help avoid confusion and contention, while creating efficiencies, and avenues to engage in positive ways. Willing to timely share their actions with the community, willing to advocate for the schools, acknowledging and promoting the successes and achievements of staff and students and build trusting relationships throughout the community.
A Board member needs to understand their responsibility to support and embrace the vision of the school, and to do their part to help achieve the district goals – academically, fiscally, physically and emotionally.
Ultimately, our school board must be proactive in promoting a positive culture that is welcoming and focused on providing a strong public education as the foundation for our community's future success rather than the distraction of divisive politics.
Q: What is your vision for School District 25?
A: We are a community fueled by passion for our children and their futures. As we step forward as parents, community members and educators, sharing our differing viewpoints, we cannot ignore the fact that our children are listening, watching and learning from each of us.
As a community, we must recognize this opportunity to teach our children, through example, healthy conflict resolution strategies, constructive communication and provide community support. We have an opportunity to creatively work together and channel our passions in a constructive fashion.
Our children learn in a variety of ways, and have diverse interests, so our course offerings should be equally diverse. By seeking creative, innovative and proven educational strategies, our district will be able to advance and evolve with the educational landscape. More importantly, the quality of our children’s education will strengthen.
Through excellent educators, meaningful family engagement, individualized guidance counseling, transparent and responsible resource utilization, and community support for modernization of policies and facilities, SD25 will foster highly educated, well-rounded, healthy, young adults properly equipped to lead a successful future.
My vision and priority as Board member is to assure that all students have a place where they feel welcome, safe, recognized, and, ultimately, a place where they can develop their individual passion for learning.
Let’s move past distractions, channel our own passions in a constructive direction and explore our District’s needs, research viable options, consider the evidence, implement policy and make it happen, for our children.