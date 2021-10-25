Q: Do you support how the school board has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What if anything would you do differently?
A: At the beginning of the pandemic, we were unsure of what this meant for us and for our children. Online learning was an acceptable precaution since there were so many unknowns. Over the course of the summer, we learned much more. As we began to see other states and school districts across the country make decisions, we had the ability to use statistics and observe results of those decisions. In August of 2020, the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) found that children almost never were found to spread COVID. We learned how to sanitize surfaces effectively, distance, and provide increased ventilation to create a safer environment. Many children were suffering a dramatic increase in anxiety, depression, and severe learning loss as reported by the AAP. Suicide increased dramatically (over 70% over the course of the pandemic) and we had choices to make based on this new information. As this new data became available, we had the ability to use this to help in the decision making of our schools and community.
I did not agree with the way the board handled the pandemic because policy should have been changed in accordance to available knowledge. According to available data, along with significant concerns of parents, teachers and students, the policy of hybrid learning should have been changed. The increase in anxiety, depression, and severe loss of learning was apparent. Families were being stressed beyond capacity, and Elementary teachers were required to be at school every day while Middle and High school students were at home all day alone. I found the decision to persist with the ineffective strategy and model was not based on solid information. When COVID was at an all-time high here in our community and schools, the school board decided to allow students go back to school full time. The recall election was the following week. These decisions did not seem to fall in line with available information at the time.
This same method of reasoning could be applied to masking children in school. In regards to masking children in school, the data is conflicting. The new surgeon general of Florida recently released a statement that he did not support masking in school because there was no statistical difference in schools that required masking verses those that did not. Parents and teachers have witnessed the negative effects of masking. Just as keeping students home from school affected children, masks have been shown to affect them as well. Mental health and learning loss need to be considered. Because there is no consensus on masking, teachers and students who choose to wear a mask for health, personal or religious reasons need to have that choice respected. Likewise, teachers and students that choose not to wear a mask should be regarded with equal deference.
No matter what the rule or decision is, students need to respect each other, their teachers, administrators and standards of discipline. These things do not change. I believe in the goodness of the members of our community and that interpersonal respect will win in the end. I know that if we just stop for a minute to listen to each other, we can have a deeper appreciation and understanding of the perspectives we hold.
Q: What are your thoughts on the retirement of Pocatello High School's Indians mascot? Would you support bringing the Indians mascot back?
A: I believe Pocatello was chosen as a name for our city and later our only high school over 100 years ago to honor and remember the heritage of the Bannock Shoshone tribe. Pocatello High was the only high school in the area at that time. They could have chosen any mascot, but chose the Indian out of respect for Chief Pocatello and the tribe. Taking this mascot away has removed a large part of the history and tradition of this city. Graduates of Pocatello have pride in their traditions and are largely saddened by this decision.
The process the board used to make this decision was poorly communicated to the public. I feel that there should have been more involvement. The public should have been made aware of this potential change well in advance in order to organize their thoughts and have the opportunity to share their opinions. If the public had been made aware with ample time to prepare, this decision may have been different. I feel as a board, the connection and support of the community is key to the success of our schools.
Q: The school board in recent years has at times found itself in conflict with its constituents, the most notable incident being the effort to recall three board members earlier this year. What would you do to improve the board's relationship with those it represents?
A: Parents want a voice in major decisions that affect their children. I want to work together to establish a connection between parents and the school board. This may be the most critical missing element! Public school enrollment is down and private and charter school enrollment is up. I hope to help change this trend through positive, open communication with parents and our community. It is imperative that the public schools regain the support of parents and the people of our community.
Transparency in all major decisions including budget and funding issues so that all stakeholders in education can have a part in the process is important as a board member. Involvement of the community, parents and alumni have the potential to offer much support. Improvement and future development should be based on research and collaboration in order to best meet the needs of our growing community. Although it is impossible to please everyone, if we do not have the support of parents and community, public schools will suffer greatly.
Q: What is your vision for School District 25?
A: I believe we are missing out on a unique opportunity. In my lifetime, there has never been a worldwide issue that has touched every person’s life, no matter where they live in the world, to the extent the COVID pandemic has. We have the rare opportunity to teach our children love and respect like we have never had before. As a dear friend recently said, “It’s not so much about surviving COVID, as surviving the divide”. I firmly believe this is the case. Our humanity, love and kindness toward each other has never been tested to this level before. Why not choose respect and love in place of judgement and hate. I have heard vile and horrible things people have said to one another where there really should have been love and mutual support. People on both sides of the conversation have said hurtful and terrible things to each other. I believe in the goodness of people. I believe I have made mistakes and so have many others. But despite our previous mistakes, we can start today to replace judgement with respect, hate with love, indignation with understanding.
The most important thing we can do right now is to move forward together by teaching our children that there are loving people in our community and families. To teach or model behavior that implies that people are judgmental or unkind toward each other because of personal health decisions is not acceptable. Children are under enough stress without burdening them with undue concerns they need not bear.
Mental health and anxiety are at pandemic levels among youth in our community and country. There are so many parents and teachers that I have talked to recently that have referenced anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts. The needs of our children, whatever they may be, should never be disregarded. The problems are real and need to be addressed with love and compassion.
I would like to promote an environment of inclusiveness and collaboration. I want the mental health and anxiety of students to be addressed in constructive ways. I want teachers, parents and students to feel they can share their thoughts and opinions without fear. We are better when we are together!