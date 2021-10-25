Q: Do you support how the school board has handled the COVID-19 pandemic? What if anything would you do differently?
A: I am not in favor of how the school board has handled the Covid-19 problem. In April of 2020 no one really knew what to do, so I feel the board did the best they could for the remainder of that year. However, in the fall of 2021 there was overwhelming consensus by the community to put learners in school fulltime. The district did this with the elementary students, but the secondary were on the hybrid schedule and people were not happy. Students suffered greatly, and teachers were overwhelmed with trying to do online and in person instruction. All students should have been in class fulltime. Students being required to wear masks all day was also against the majority’s opinion and, according to many medical officials, very unhealthy. When school started this fall the correct decision was made to have full day in person instruction with masks optional. That was the right choice, but was arrived at with much controversy, especially with alleged open-meeting protocol violation.
If I were on the board, I would have proposed and voted to keep all students in school fulltime with masks being optional for everyone. It is evident that this is what people want because the vast majority of students and teachers do not wear masks. Students are not severely affected by COVID as are older people. The COVID relief money the district gets should be used to give teachers more sick days if they are infected. I would keep the cleaning/sanitation measures in play and if concerns arise, then start checking students’ temperature as they come to class. To keep students mental health in tact they need to be in school fulltime with masks optional for all.
Q: What are your thoughts on the retirement of Pocatello High School's Indians mascot? Would you support bringing the Indians mascot back?
A: I am sure most all know I was very opposed to retiring the INDIAN logo/mascot from Pocatello High School. This action was done behind closed doors and without community input. Many of the Shoshone/Bannock tribe members did NOT want this action to take place. Even the family of Chief Pocatello voiced their objection to this action. Just three or four years prior to her “cancel culture” move, Principal Lisa Delonas and others raised a considerable amount of money to restore and put up the Indian neon sign. Then ironically remove it and all other Indian traditions and décor because these things suddenly became a symbol of racism. This was a very hypocritical action. If a few Native American students or tribal members were offended by how Poky displayed or made reference to the Indian, then that blame belongs on the school administration for not teaching and explaining such traditions to students. In past years, these explanations were given.
I would be in favor of and support bringing back the Indian logo. However, I would include in-depth community input as well as communication and input from the Shoshone/Bannock tribe. In addition to that I would ensure that proper use of Indian dances and other traditions were correctly explained and honored by having tribal members involved in such instruction. I would also highly suggest that a humanities course of Native American History and Culture be offered at the High School, with special focus on the history and contributions the Shoshone/Bannock tribe have made in this area. I believe that most everyone wants to honor, remember and pay tribute to the Indian nation and this can be accomplished by using the Indian logo if done properly. We should NOT cancel this great heritage.
Q: The school board in recent years has at times found itself in conflict with its constituents, the most notable incident being the effort to recall three board members earlier this year. What would you do to improve the board's relationship with those it represents?
A: I believe the major conflicts have stemmed from two main issues. First, not involving the community more on critical issues and especially not listening and abiding by what the community, including parents, deem as important. Second, a lack of transparency surrounding decision making especially with budget formation and discretionary expenditures.
When major issues such as; mask mandates, fulltime school attendance, school boundaries, curriculum, changing a 128-year-old school mascot, major expenditures etc. are on the horizon, then the public should be given advance notice and time to research and prepare for community input. Currently, the board rules state that only 5-days notice need be given and this is NOT acceptable. I believe that at least 30 days and often more notice be given so that the community can properly prepare. In addition to that, I believe that well written surveys should be distributed and even voting on major issues should be options given to the public. Then, it is important that the board take to heart the information the public gives. There will always be some differences but these should be clearly explained with reason, logic and respect.
I believe the budget should be made completely public. This could be done by posting the budget on the district website showing ALL money the district receives, and then showing in a spreadsheet how ALL funds are dispersed. By doing this, everything is above board, and people do not have to wonder where the money comes from for multi-million dollar remodels or other expensive endeavors. By showing the budget people can see when more money is needed and hopefully be willing to aid in picking up the deficit.
Q: What is your vision for School District 25?
A: I loved my career as a teacher and a coach. One thing that was always upsetting is that when teachers/staff wanted a reasonable cost of living raise and a percentage
was offered to the district, most always the board would counter by cutting the percent in half or even more. Often when the raise was given the insurance rates or other benefits went up so much that it negated the raise. This is unacceptable. Some people will say teachers are over paid, but that is NOT true. Many teachers, myself included have had to have a second job to have the lifestyle other professionals have. Teachers spend many more working hours doing their job than just being at school. In addition, they constantly have to take more credits to keep their certification current. A regular COLA, Cost of Living Adjustment, is necessary and should not be as a bargaining tool.
I would like to actively recruit businesses, individuals and alumni to help raise money to fund many of the district programs that are suffering. Particularly, but not limited to extracurricular activities. I believe there is an untapped source of income out there that if properly approached would donate and help to ease the burden of higher taxes and more mill levy’s.
Ensure that fair boundaries are provided to all schools so that progress, growth and equal opportunities in educational and extracurricular activities are accomplished.
As discussed in earlier questions, complete transparency of ALL major issues needs to be made public. Parents, teachers/staff, and community members need to be given ample time to prepare and participate in major decisions that affect the students of this district. Public schools are just that, PUBLIC. There should be no “behind closed door” decisions. An honest, reasonable, logical and respectful relationship between the teachers/staff, community and board should exist.