Pocatello area voters will head to the polls Tuesday to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy.
School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy, which has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually, will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years if approved on Tuesday.
“Our community plays a pivotal role in supporting the delivery of K-12 education in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities,” District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell said in a news release about the levy last month. “The supplemental levy is local support for local education. Despite recent increases in state funding, nearly 80 percent of Idaho’s school districts continue to rely on supplemental levies to fund their local operations. This levy has been community-supported for more than 60 years to help fund a high quality education for the learners in our community.”
The $8.25 million annual supplemental levy request would provide local taxpayers with $2 million in savings over the next two years if approved by a majority of voters. Prior to this reduction, the levy had been fixed at $9.25 million annually for the past eight years.
If voters elect to approve the supplemental levy, the funding is a fixed amount and not dependent on Bannock County property values increasing or decreasing.
If the levy is renewed, homeowners in the district would pay about $113 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value, which represents an 11 percent decrease compared to what they’re currently paying.
Voters can register on election day at the polls, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
(1) comment
Vote No on higher property taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.