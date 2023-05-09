Highland 8 (copy)

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots during the April 21 fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — At May’s monthly work session on Tuesday, May 9, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees received a progress report on Highland High School. The report included the clean-up and restoration efforts that have been completed or are in progress since a fire partially destroyed the majority of the school’s D-wing on Friday, April 21, 2023.

As part of its emergency response to the fire, PCSD 25 enlisted the fire damage mitigation services of Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho. The first priority included sealing and barricading dangerous areas, in addition to stabilizing the remaining structure. Working closely with members of PCSD 25’s maintenance and operations team, ongoing efforts remain focused on cleaning and restoration to return Highland High School to a functional school as quickly and efficiently as possible. The cleaning and restoration efforts have included as many as forty employees working on-site at Highland on a daily basis.

