Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has issued a statement regarding a racist social media post involving local students.
The racist post involves a prom proposal with a derogatory reference to Black people.
The district stated on Wednesday, "PCSD 25 and school administration are aware of the post currently circulating across social media expressing concerns about a specific 'promposal.' Administration is currently addressing the situation through the appropriate channels. No further information is available at this time."
The Idaho State Journal was contacted by multiple local residents about the racist social media post on Wednesday night.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for more on this developing story.