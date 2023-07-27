Fire at Highland High School (copy)

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following the April 21 fire.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — According to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, plans are on schedule to return to school at Highland High School for the 2023-2024 school year.

School begins for all PCSD 25 schools on Wednesday, August 23. Since a fire partially destroyed Highland High School on April 21, the district has been working diligently to meet the goal to return learners and staff home to Highland High School with a traditional schedule for the new school year. The fire was ruled accidental and is a covered loss by the district’s insurance carrier.

