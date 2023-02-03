Pocatello area voters will head to the polls next month to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy.
School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually. If approved by a majority of voters on March 14, it will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years, the district said in a Friday news release.
“Our community plays a pivotal role in supporting the delivery of K-12 education in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities,” said District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell. “The supplemental levy is local support for local education. Despite recent increases in state funding, nearly 80 percent of Idaho’s school districts continue to rely on supplemental levies to fund their local operations. This levy has been community-supported for more than 60 years to help fund a high quality education for the learners in our community.”
The $8.25 million annual supplemental levy request would provide local taxpayers with $2 million in savings over the next two years if approved by voters. Prior to this reduction, the levy had been fixed at $9.25 million annually for the past eight years.
If voters elect to approve the supplemental levy, the funding is a fixed amount and not dependent on Bannock County property values increasing or decreasing, according to the district’s news release.
If the levy is renewed, homeowners in the district would pay about $113 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value, which represents an 11 percent decrease compared to what they're currently paying, the district said.
The decision to reduce the levy’s tax ask for the next two years is just one example of the cost-saving measures School District 25 has recently implemented.
In August, the School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of moves that provided nearly $2.4 million in property tax relief to local residents.
Instead of taking the full $9.25 million for the 2022-23 school year (the second year of the supplemental levy approved in 2021), the district elected to reduce that amount to $7.25 million.
The board also elected to forego the annual 5 percent increase to the school plant facilities levy for the 2022-23 school year. That 10-year levy last approved in 2020 generated $6.4 million in fiscal year 2022 and was set to increase by 5 percent in each subsequent year to keep pace with inflation.
“The PCSD 25 Board of Trustees has been diligent in recognizing and acting on opportunities to provide relief to the local taxpayers who have generously supported the district’s levies for more than 60 years," Howell said. "These significant reductions are an effort to pay it forward to the community at a time when families may be hindered due to inflation and other economic challenges. The board has demonstrated its commitment to remaining steadfast stewards of public funding while being somewhat conservative in its approach considering the unpredictability of today's economy and the potential impact of the funding reductions over the next several years."
The school plant facilities levy is used to cover facilities and equipment maintenance, school safety improvements, renovations, technology purchases and a host of other functions. The school district is prohibited from using the plant facilities levy to support salaries, benefits, supplies and travel.
The supplemental levy on the ballot next month can support such operating costs, however, and the funds it generates are utilized to deliver K-12 education to the more than 12,000 School District 25 students, the district said.
For the 2021-22 school year, the supplemental levy funded approximately 11 percent of School District 25’s operating costs. State legislation passed in 2022 requires school districts to disclose how they have earmarked the funds obtained via supplemental levies.
For each of the two years the levy would be active if renewed by voters, the district would spend $5.42 million on salaries and benefits to recruit and retain qualified teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators and support and coaching staff; $850,000 on the day-to-day operations of the more than 20 public schools in the district; $830,000 on special education services and equipment; $720,000 on instructional technology, classroom equipment and staff; and $455,000 on transportation costs.
Despite recent investments into education funding in Idaho, including $330 million in funding that state lawmakers approved during a special session this past September, almost 80 percent of Idaho school districts rely on supplemental levies to operate. In fiscal year 2021, 89 of 117, or about 76 percent, of school districts in Idaho ran supplemental levies totaling over $218 million.
Voters in School District 25 can choose to vote on the levy on election day, March 14, or participate in early voting at the Bannock County Elections Office, located at 141 N. Sixth Ave., between Feb. 27 and March 10.
More information about School District 25’s supplemental levy renewal can be found online at sd25.us/elections.
Not this time with a $30,000,000 in reserves that District 25 tried to hide. Over 10 administrators making over $100,000 in salary not counting principals and assistant principles. The city, county and District 25 will bankrupt everyone if they continue to get away with it. The only difference between Jesse James and the district is that Jesse used a gun. The district only uses threats to coerce taxpayers into approving the levy.
