Pixabay Stock Image Classroom
Pixabay Stock Image

Pocatello area voters will head to the polls next month to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy.

School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually. If approved by a majority of voters on March 14, it will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years, the district said in a Friday news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

wildbill789

Not this time with a $30,000,000 in reserves that District 25 tried to hide. Over 10 administrators making over $100,000 in salary not counting principals and assistant principles. The city, county and District 25 will bankrupt everyone if they continue to get away with it. The only difference between Jesse James and the district is that Jesse used a gun. The district only uses threats to coerce taxpayers into approving the levy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.