I am sad to see the effort to recall the school board. The board members are uncompensated – no pay, no benefits - and volunteer their time doing a significant amount of work for our community. I understand there are community members who are unhappy with the board’s recent decisions; however, a recall is not the best way to change the board.
If the recall effort is successful, the community runs the risk of have a board without a quorum for a period of time (up to six months). This is time when the board cannot function and carry out its duties such as budget setting and contracting. This makes a mess while we wait for new board appointments.
The board members subject to recall are up for re-election in the fall – seven months away. If you are unhappy with the school board now, run for a board position and make changes from within. School board elections are often uncontested.
A recall is the wrong way to address the “problems” some have with the current board members.
Ann Swanson,
Pocatello