Highland fire

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following Friday's fire.

Plans to share Century High School’s facilities provide a continuation of educational services for Highland High School learners and staff, recently disrupted by a fire that rendered much of the building inhabitable for now.

In a unanimous vote, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a plan to return to in-person instruction for Highland High School using Century High School’s facilities to finish out the 2022-2023 school year starting May 1. Century High School learners will attend school in-person on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with remote learning days scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Highland High School learners will attend school in-person at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with remote learning schedules on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Highland learners will have access to in-person support on a voluntary basis at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

