Highland fire

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following Friday's fire.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Highland High School students won’t have to finish the last five weeks of the school year learning in a completely remote setting following a unanimous decision from the School District 25 Board of Trustees.

The school board, during a Wednesday meeting, approved a measure that calls for students attending Highland and Century high schools to share the facilities at Century High School for the remainder of the school year following an April 21 fire that rendered much of Highland uninhabitable, according to a Wednesday news release from School District 25.

