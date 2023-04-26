Highland High School students won’t have to finish the last five weeks of the school year learning in a completely remote setting following a unanimous decision from the School District 25 Board of Trustees.
The school board, during a Wednesday meeting, approved a measure that calls for students attending Highland and Century high schools to share the facilities at Century High School for the remainder of the school year following an April 21 fire that rendered much of Highland uninhabitable, according to a Wednesday news release from School District 25.
“From the onset of this tragedy, we’ve pulled everyone together from board members and staff members to student leaders and organizations like Idaho State University,” School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said in the release.“Each of these groups have provided input and shared their suggestions to maintain learning and personal interactions for the Highland High School learning community. Our overarching goal is to proceed with learning with as little disruption as possible, but ultimately, this process is going to have districtwide impact for both the short and long term. It’s up to our entire community to direct this effort in the most positive way possible.”
Under the newly approved plan, Century High School students will attend school in person on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with remote learning days scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Highland High School students will attend school in person at Century High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with remote learning schedules on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Highland students will have access to in-person support on a voluntary basis at the district’s Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The plan was the result of Highland High School administrators meeting with School District 25 officials to define parameters. Highland High School officials came up with three options for the school board to review and consider during a special meeting held on Wednesday at the School District 25 main offices on Pole Line Road in Pocatello. The other two options that were not approved called for fully remote learning schedules for Highland High School students for the remainder of the year.
The news release said that when Highland’s principal, Brad Wallace, first pitched the idea over the phone to Century and Pocatello high schools’ principals, he said, “You could hear a pin drop and then, immediately, they both said, ‘yes, of course. We are all in this together.’”
Century High School principal Sheryl Brockett said, “Highland learners and staff have been displaced by the fire, but this impacts the entire community and our CHS family is prepared to welcome Highland to our school with open arms.”
Highland’s team also discussed the potential to share facilities with Pocatello High School, but with School District 25’s hundreds of transportation routes scheduled to the minute, the final decision boiled down to the district’s ability to provide transportation services to Century five days a week without disrupting other school schedules, the news release said.
“It’s important for us all to come together to support Highland in any way that we can,” said Pocatello High School principal Lisa Delonas. “Whether it’s shared instructional or athletic facilities, there are spaces we can all share to minimize Highland’s loss as much as possible.”
Other organizations and members of the community have stepped up to the plate to ensure that the school district can fulfill its educational promise to all 12,500 learners it serves.
Effective Thursday, Highland High School’s Developmental Learning Program and Extended Resource Room learners will resume an in-person schedule at Idaho State University’s Albion Hall, which currently houses School District 25’s ARCHES program.
The district said it plans to release more information about food service and transportation in a separate communication by the end of the week.
‘The board appreciates the thoughtful approach the district has taken to come together to address the immediacy of this issue,” said School District 25 board chair Jim Facer. “This situation presents us with a rare opportunity for the community to see another level of the district’s ‘more together’ mission in action and it makes me proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.