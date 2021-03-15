The Idaho Secretary of State’s website reflects 20,850 registered voters in Idaho’s Legislative District 27. SB1110 requires 6% of the registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 Legislative Districts to sign a petition in favor of any proposed citizen’s initiative in order for that initiative to be put to a statewide vote. 6% of District 27’s voters equal 1,251 voters. If only 5% of District 27’s voters signed the petition (1,042 voters), that citizen’s initiative would fail across all 35 rural and urban districts. The 209 voters short of the required 6% in District 27 who chose not to involve themselves in the petition, no matter the subject of the petition, would result in all 1,056,796 of Idaho’s rural and urban voters not having any vote on the citizen’s initiative. SB1110, being marketed as protecting our rural population’s right to be heard, is nothing more than a sham by Idaho’s Legislature to virtually kill our constitutional right to a citizens initiative. SB1110 represents our authoritarian legislature’s continual efforts to deny Idaho’s citizen’s rights.
Tom Newton,
Caldwell