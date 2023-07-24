We as a Nation must reflect on the founding of our free democracy and our choices of political direction when voting this year. We’ve seen politicians trying to take away women’s rights, human rights, religious rights and our freedom to live as free Americans. We’ve seen an ex-president literally try to overthrow our democracy with thousands of armed, fanatical militia members, shown on live broadcasts, of the first attempted coup in our country’s history while one man tried to become king in a day.
Since the attack on our Nation’s Capital, seen on worldwide media, our state and federal rights and freedoms to choose are continually being limited by idiotic laws to remove our choices of books we can read, education we receive. Freedoms to choose cultural, religious, or partner lifestyles are being attacked daily and past choices we’ve made for social and cultural advancements have recently been attacked politically and demonized from society.
We’ve seen unbalanced political types try to overthrow our Constitution as they say it’s for our own good, as armed crazies are goaded to kill diversity and anyone different. Individuals professing hate for those being free thinkers (as if that’s a bad thing), create chaos. This Country was founded by individuals banding together in unity. Social crazies try to attack the children in an effort to limit the future growth of our free society and diminish any choice of a future for our American democracy of freedom.
The only non-lethal weapon true Americans have left, is our right to vote our free choice, not to accept dictators (no matter how often they say it’s for our own good), we see daily that it’s to limit our future as free Americans, in free states under federal protections and NOT pawns under some adverse chaotic political serfdom of fear as evil is trying to create social fear and chaos.
Don’t let politicians try to limit our long existing Constitution, human rights and free choices that are best for society as a whole. Vote to stand together in diversity once again, against tyranny. Vote to increase our freedoms to exist as individuals, with choices of your own, to live and let live as free individuals in one country voting our own representatives of choice. Living in a free society of compassion and love for the differences we all have, to be individuals and protect each other’s right to exist free in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.