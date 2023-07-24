We as a Nation must reflect on the founding of our free democracy and our choices of political direction when voting this year. We’ve seen politicians trying to take away women’s rights, human rights, religious rights and our freedom to live as free Americans. We’ve seen an ex-president literally try to overthrow our democracy with thousands of armed, fanatical militia members, shown on live broadcasts, of the first attempted coup in our country’s history while one man tried to become king in a day.

Since the attack on our Nation’s Capital, seen on worldwide media, our state and federal rights and freedoms to choose are continually being limited by idiotic laws to remove our choices of books we can read, education we receive. Freedoms to choose cultural, religious, or partner lifestyles are being attacked daily and past choices we’ve made for social and cultural advancements have recently been attacked politically and demonized from society.

