There is a plot to create a tyrannical one-world government by elitists of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), which is 100 years old, and The Trilateral Commission. Long-time CFR President and Trilateral Commission chief architect, the late David Rockefeller proudly admitted to a global government conspiracy on page 40 of his book, “Memoirs.”
He wrote, “Some (ideological extremists) believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States...conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global and political and economic structure, one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”
CFR meetings are secretive and include elected leaders, judges, key media figures and others in positions of public trust and authority.
In 1966, Georgetown historian Carroll Quigley published, “Tragedy and Hope,” where he disclosed that there exists an international Anglophile network. The “Tragedy” is that we haven't accepted globalism, but the “Hope” is that we would be forced to accept it.
The globalists are promoting Socialism/Marxism to make the US into a third world country. We will become equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified, equally starved or equally murdered. This is happening here! It only took 10 years to convert a prosperous Venezuela into a living hellhole.
Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberty and freedom. Consult www.jbs.org and www.thenewamerican.com for information to save our Constitutional Republic.