Two alarming articles by doctors appeared in the Feb. 11 paper.

Dr. Daniel Sterner tells of comforting a woman dying of cervical cancer, and urges all adults to get regular cancer screenings. He’s right: women need Pap smears and mammograms, all adults need coloscopies (and men need prostate tests). But why does the “good doctor” fail to note that most cervical cancer can be prevented? Cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease (STD). While the US epidemic of sexual assault continues to grow (mostly from family members and acquaintances), girls can still be protected from cervical cancer. Why does Dr. Sterner not tell us about the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine, which prevents infection with the virus that causes cervical cancer?

