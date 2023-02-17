Two alarming articles by doctors appeared in the Feb. 11 paper.
Dr. Daniel Sterner tells of comforting a woman dying of cervical cancer, and urges all adults to get regular cancer screenings. He’s right: women need Pap smears and mammograms, all adults need coloscopies (and men need prostate tests). But why does the “good doctor” fail to note that most cervical cancer can be prevented? Cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease (STD). While the US epidemic of sexual assault continues to grow (mostly from family members and acquaintances), girls can still be protected from cervical cancer. Why does Dr. Sterner not tell us about the HPV (human papilloma virus) vaccine, which prevents infection with the virus that causes cervical cancer?
Perhaps the lifesaving HPV vaccine isn’t mentioned because of extreme vaccine hesitancy in Idaho? Perhaps Dr. Sterner is mum due to some other aspect of his belief system? Patients deserve to know the best options available for preserving their health. The CDC recommends that all girls be vaccinated against HPV.
On the same day, we read another sad letter, from a heroic doctor. Dr. Kylie Cooper describes how new laws in Idaho prevent her from providing the reproductive health care her patients need. It is tragic that excellent providers like Dr. Cooper must leave the state for their own professional and personal well being, while grieving the underserved patients left behind. Miscarriages and pregnancies gone wrong cannot be properly treated under Idaho’s draconian new laws, which leave women and girls to suffer and put doctors at risk.
What can be done? Replacing morals-based judgment with science-based decisions about health care can save lives and make Idaho a better place. Educating about HPV vaccine can protect girls from the virus that causes cervical cancer. Encouraging girls and women to stand up for themselves can partly protect them from assaults that transmit STDs, unwanted pregnancies, and other trauma. Expanding health care options for everyone, instead of restricting options, can make a safer and healthier population.
And reversing draconian laws can help keep excellent doctors in Idaho, so we don’t have to settle for practitioners who give patients only partial information.
We can do this, Idaho. It will take work and changes. And it will be worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.