Deer seem to have more rights than humans. In past times they were a critical part of human heritage and survival. Now, that is a long gone survival necessity and there is a mixed bag of reasoning protecting them. 

My neighbors and I have had more forage damage in the past month than in the previous 43 years. Deer were not seen here in large numbers until about 20 years ago. I assume that is due to development pressure in normal habitat. A few head are normal and natural. In the past few years, unauthorized unhealthy feeding created a herd of up to 120 head. The herd has resorted to damaging every possible landscaping we have planted, many over 60 years ago.

