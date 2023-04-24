Deer seem to have more rights than humans. In past times they were a critical part of human heritage and survival. Now, that is a long gone survival necessity and there is a mixed bag of reasoning protecting them.
My neighbors and I have had more forage damage in the past month than in the previous 43 years. Deer were not seen here in large numbers until about 20 years ago. I assume that is due to development pressure in normal habitat. A few head are normal and natural. In the past few years, unauthorized unhealthy feeding created a herd of up to 120 head. The herd has resorted to damaging every possible landscaping we have planted, many over 60 years ago.
I contacted F&G and got a home visit, and although sympathetic, I was told we did not qualify for fencing help as there was not a commercial crop to protect. A deprivation permit was not available as hunters ("who pay our bills") are demanding more deer to harvest. Deer are not stupid,as hunting is not allowed in our area, they would rather be here than in hunting areas.
F&G is correct in allowing nature to keep the numbers in line with the natural feed available. What are all the 'saved' deer going to eat when the melt comes?
Human interference in nature's cycles have shown this as folly in the past.
The city and county governments, with F&G, need to reevaluate these conditions and develop solutions to address these issues.
