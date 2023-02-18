Shot put record

Ryan Crouser pictured breaking the world indoor and outdoor shot put records on Saturday during the Simplot Games at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in Pocatello.

POCATELLO — In front of a raucous Simplot Games crowd, Ryan Crouser set a new shot put world record of 76’ 8.5” (23.38 meters), smashing the previous indoor world record by an incredible 22 inches. Crouser’s mark also eclipsed the outdoor world record of 76’ 8.25” by one-quarter inch. Both of the records he broke were his own.

His record-setting throw took place at a special shot put event held during the annual Simplot Games high school indoor event inside Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. He competed against collegiate throwers in front of the large Games’ crowd.

