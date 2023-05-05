Rue21

The Rue21 at the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck pictured last month before the store closed for good. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — After years of being one of the most popular fashion stores in Southeast Idaho, Rue21 in the Pine Ridge Mall shut its doors for good last week.

Malia Ricks, the store manager, said the biggest reason for the closure was that the store wasn’t getting enough business after the COVID-19 pandemic.

