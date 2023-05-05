CHUBBUCK — After years of being one of the most popular fashion stores in Southeast Idaho, Rue21 in the Pine Ridge Mall shut its doors for good last week.
Malia Ricks, the store manager, said the biggest reason for the closure was that the store wasn’t getting enough business after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unfortunately, the lease was coming up this month and instead of wanting to renew the lease, they just had to make the decision not to because business has been really tough,” Ricks said. “Especially after COVID which really impacted every business, they just had to unfortunately make the decision to not renew the lease and that was pretty much the ultimate reason why we closed."
Ricks said it hasn’t only been the Pine Ridge Mall Rue21 location that has been struggling.
“Unfortunately, the whole business is struggling,” Ricks said. “No one is doing well for brand or sales. A lot of people go online for better deals. Not everyone has the money to be shopping right now or just splurge, and our products weren’t the cheapest, most convenient, or easiest thing to get.”
Ricks said other Rue21 stores in Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Ohio and New Mexico have also closed because of declining sales.
Ricks said the Pine Ridge Mall Rue21 had trouble achieving the company's goal of 20 percent of shoppers entering the store making purchases before leaving.
“Kids like to come in and have fun, but they aren’t always able to spend $30 to $40," Ricks said. "But that’s what these companies need unfortunately, which just is not realistic, especially in a small town like Pocatello.”
Ricks said the community has expressed shock and grief that the Pine Ridge Mall Rue21 is no more.
“We have gotten so much feedback from the community saying how much they will miss this place and that they're just in shock that it's really going,” Ricks said prior to last week's closure. “They will really miss the convenience of it and the fashion of it. It's a small town and kids come to the mall to hang out, and this has been a pretty big store for the younger community."
She added, "A lot of people really do like to come into the store and shop rather than go online.”
Ricks took on her role as manager in June of last year and stuck through the entire process of closing the store.
“It's definitely very hard closing a store,” Ricks said. “This has been a very hard process. I don't think just anyone could come in and do this for sure. It was very hard on many days for everybody, not just myself. I definitely needed my whole team to be here.”
Ricks gave a special shout-out to one of her full-time employees Kayla Corless as well as her district manager for being supportive during the closing process.
“Kayla has definitely helped me a lot with everything and I would not be here without her,” Ricks said. “She is such a hard worker and she’s just a rock star superhero and definitely one in a million. My district manager also is amazing. She’s been a rock for me as well and she’s acknowledged and appreciated me which I feel is pretty rare in these big companies. Especially in a store where we didn’t do that good, that didn’t matter because she cared about us and she talked to us and made sure we were OK.”
Idaho Falls and Twin Falls still have Rue21 stores and the company also sells items online at rue21.com.
