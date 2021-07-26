Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Idaho state Representative Ron Nate’s plea in the Opinion section of the Sunday, July 25th ISJ for the Idaho Legislature to immediately reconvene to take measures to protect Idaho healthcare workers from mandatory Covid vaccinations has really put his hypocrisy on full display. Especially in his summary statement of “...always remembering government was instituted primarily to protect individual rights and privacy.”
There’s a real laugher. Governments weren’t created to protect our rights. They were created as an economic necessity to tax the citizens, fight wars, and build infrastructure and public services. As for our rights, governments have done more taking than protecting.
So, Mr Nate, if you are suddenly so dedicated to the rights and privacy of all individuals than why do you want to ban the right of a woman to choose, why do you want to restrict people’s voting rights, why are you so vehemently opposed to the rights of LGBT persons, and why do you want to micromanage and regulate what educational materials are made available in our schools?
Meanwhile, even though you are so busy arbitrarily overseeing the rights of individuals, I am pretty sure you would find time to reject my right to insist that tax-exempt status should be withdrawn for any church that requires people to receive mandatory vaccines before fulfilling missionary travel, in direct violation of the so-called right’s of the individual. So you see how this goes Rep. Nate? You want it both ways which makes you nothing more than a total hypocrite.
Story continues below video
You want to legislate that healthcare entities can’t mandate vaccines to their employees. Fine then, there will also need to be legislation passed that facilitates and strengthens the rights of healthcare providers to refuse to establish a ‘duty to care’ for persons who have refused vaccinations. Since Covid is now a vaccine-preventable disease there is no sense in wasting pounds of valuable healthcare resources on persons who adamantly refuse an ounce of prevention. Maybe the Covid-sick can come to your doorstep instead.