The overturing of Roe vs. Wade is just another example of what the bleak future holds for the US as a democracy with republicans in positions of power. Most of them still support Trump and his “big lie”, including SCOTUS. Yes, SCOTUS is supposed to be non-partisan but Trump made sure, with the help of his congressional toadies and henchmen that it would not be so. It will only be a matter of time, NOT IF, before the court, supported by most republicans, starts stripping away rights of other groups of people. We recently got a large sampling of what other leading nations think of the decision, and it certainly was NOT flattering! Of course, we all know of one group SCOTUS and republicans are afraid to “touch”, assault rifle owners. I dare say that most in congress, and nearly all assault rifle owners, have no idea of the first words of the 2nd Amendment, “A well regulated militia” and most, including SCOTUS justices, cannot even begin to grasp/correctly interpret the true intent of, and why the 2nd was written as is. Time will reveal just how ineffective the recently passed gun (appeasement) legislation is. In order to save the United States of America from the total dismantling by republicans, most of them must be voted out of office. However, many peoples’ vote will be swayed by the economy, inflation, possible recession, ongoing republican propaganda, etc. when the absolutely MOST IMPORTANT THING on the ballot in upcoming elections, primaries and general, will be SAVING OUR DEMOCRACY!