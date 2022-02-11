Sorry, an error occurred.
POCATELLO — An aggressive rodeo bull has escaped from the Bannock County fairgrounds in Pocatello and remains at large, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office said.
The black and white bull got loose from the fairgrounds shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and was last seen in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road.
Authorities are urging local residents to not approach the bull under any circumstances because it is aggressive.
If you spot the bull, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111 or the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.
