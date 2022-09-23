Nate Roberts is a modest, cheerful, experienced electrician. He’s also campaigning to represent Pocatello in the Idaho House of Representatives, District 29B.
Taxes, individual rights, and education top the list of reasons Roberts is running. He is a fierce proponent of repealing Idaho’s sales tax on groceries and relieving the property tax burden on homeowners.
Roberts and Kirsten Roberts, his wife of 36 years, have two adult sons. Both parents worked to support their family.
Roberts’ leadership roles began 30 years ago. As an apprentice his fellow union members elected him to a leadership position on the apprentice council. From there he has advanced to be recording secretary and president of the Pocatello Central Labor Council, the largest union organization here.
If Roberts manages to win the Nov. 8 election, he will be the second “Sparky,” a union electrician, he smiles, elected to that body. Winning is far from a sure thing, though, especially for a would-be citizen legislator.
To do his share to keep food on the table and a roof overhead, right now Roberts puts in 40 hours a week as a journeyman electrician. He does his campaigning in his spare time.
Campaign events, however, often run late into the evening and his work day starts early. His spare time, he grins, is often time others would use for sleeping.
At events, Roberts speaks from his heart when he talks about individual rights. He calls the overturning of Roe v. Wade, “the latest in a harmful string of assaults on the fundamental human rights of Americans.”
He also champions public policies that strengthen working families. “Quality public education and affordable homes help every family get ahead,” he says.
Too often the Legislature has underfunded public education in Idaho, shifting that tax burden to local voters. Consistent state funding so school districts can eliminate levies and bonds, “would lower property taxes across the board,” Roberts argues.
Vocational education is an important part of any public-school curriculum, says Roberts, adding, apprenticeship programs are a natural follow-on. Making higher education affordable is critical, too, he said.
He applauds the state’s current roads and internet investment. “Reliable high-speed broadband and well-maintained highways are key to Idaho’s economy,” he says. Infrastructure work needs more support, though, than “a one-year budget bubble,” he adds. “It must be ongoing and fully funded.”
Roberts has been almost entirely silent about his opponent. Roberts has acknowledged he’s running against a candidate who is, “quite a bit further to the Right than most Pocatello Republicans.”
Idaho’s Legislature runs strong to lawyers and others who are self-employed. Unlike hourly workers, the self-employed can serve in Boise without worrying about whether they’ll have a job when the legislative session adjourns. They can also campaign for office without having to ask permission to take time off to do it.
That doesn’t mean they don’t give up income to serve. Even Roberts’ normal hourly wage is better than the $18,934 annual pay a state representative earns if you factor in the demands of the Boise session, constituent services and legislative tasks that occur almost every month of the year.
“I’ve been in Boise every session for the last four years with other union leaders talking with legislators,” said Roberts, explaining why he’s willing to take a pay cut to serve District 29. “There’s an exceptional group in the Legislature.”
“I’ve also seen time and again that working people are the last thought in most of their minds. I may have an overly optimistic idea of what I can accomplish,” added Roberts, “but I am eager to do what I can to benefit working people and their families who are the majority of Idahoans.”
If Nate Roberts wins his District 29B, House race, he will give real meaning to the phrase “citizen legislator.” For more about him, see www.robertsforidaho.com and Nate Roberts for Idaho on Facebook.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.