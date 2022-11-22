Brian Parsons, you and your fellow travellers are the true RINOs.Because I am possibly old enough to be your father, I remember more true republicans than you, dating back to President Dwight D. Eisenhower. My 70 year knowledge of Republican presidents, presidential candidates, Congress Men and Women, governors, etc. tells me none of them would recognize those of you now claiming to be Republicans. Barry Goldwater, Ronald Reagan, or Dwight Eisenhower, all inarguably true Republicans, would not dishonor themselves or their Republican Party by falsely, bizarrely, and possibly libelously accusing their opponents of being pediophiles, perverts, castrators of children, etc. as you and your fellow faux-Republicans, with malicious forethought, are doing.Your claim of “upholding conservative values”, condemning Republicans who do no 100% agree with you as despicable RINOs , would surely confuse Reagan, Goldwater, et al as they try to find any substance to n your largely empty and usually mean rhetoric. The embrace of the false, conspiratorial, and violent etiology of those who claim they are “true Republicans” surely has the first great Republican, Abraham Lincoln, spinning in his grave. None of these previous real Republicans would require all in the Party to goose-step in unison with each and every party policy and candidate, or to be maliciously exiled from the Republican Party. Not only do these imitators forget Reagan’s 11th Commandment, they also forget Reagan’s goal that the Republican Party be a “big tent”, welcoming all.You and your fellow brigands are not the Republicans of the 170 years of the honorable and decent Grand Old Party. At best, or worst, you all have hijacked it only in name, certainly and fortunately not its behavior, decency or true political principles.You, sir, are the RINO (and I do agree with what you wrote: rhinos/RINOs produce 50 lbs. of feces per day).
