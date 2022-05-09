Republicans are continually whipping up the flames of divisiveness by falsely claiming that democrats are trying to take away people’s various rights. Case in point. Republicans in at least 18 states have enacted anti-abortion legislation that make it a crime for a woman to have an abortion with some pretty severe punishment for the woman and those who partake in the abortion, and they are giving some sizeable rewards to those who “snitch” on them. These laws along with the Supreme Court’s republican partisan justices that Trump rammed on to the court have been a strong influence with the court’s draft majority decision to overturn the Roe vs. Wade. The overturning of Roe vs Wade would be just the beginning of a republican flood of efforts to overturn other court decisions that they don’t like regarding race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion, etc. All of this when most of these and other republican led states would NOT enact and enforce any strong measures requiring people to wear protective masks during the covid-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing. Why would they NOT do this? Because it might possibly have violated some people’s rights, whatever rights those might be; choose any one of many weak and phony excuses. The failure to do so undoubtedly resulted in hundreds of thousands additional deaths (over one million deaths to date) and left hundreds of thousands more with possible long-term effects of the virus. Republicans don’t care about women’s rights but are pandering to the fools who refuse to wear a mask. Lies and hypocrisy have become the cornerstone of the republican party and unless people start paying attention and begin to put a little thought and action to prevent what republicans are trying to do in America, it’s only going to get worse, putting not only other rights in jeopardy but also our democracy!