The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Transportation Department is excited to announce a new routing software program, BusRight. One of the necessary requirements to operate BusRight with success and efficiency is a mandatory student registration process for bus transportation.

This registration is mandatory for all PCSD 25 learners who plan to ride the bus next school year. The deadline to register is Friday, July 28. No further action is required for those learners who are already registered.

