George Wuerthner

A new study published in Bioscience proposes rewilding the West with a system of wildland reserves to restore the ecological integrity of the landscape. The proposal follows President Joe Biden's plan to manage 30 percent of the United States landscape for biodiversity and climate protection goals.

The plan called the “Western Rewilding Network," would set aside 11 large reserve areas. Livestock grazing impacts more western landscapes and species and thus would be terminated. According to the proposal, two keystone species — the gray wolf and the North American beaver — would be restored.