The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for a local fugitive who has outstanding warrants related to a child sex crime case.
Police say Deon Waynewood has an outstanding felony warrant for witness intimidation in relation to a previous case in which he was charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual battery of a child, both felonies.
Waynewood is described as a man with black hair and brown eyes who is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
The Idaho Falls-Bonneville County Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that works with local law enforcement to capture wanted fugitives, is offering a $750 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Waynewood.
Anyone with information regarding Waynewood’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at 208-529-1200.
Anyone who is interested in the cash reward is asked to also report the information to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Information can be reported anonymously, and anonymous reporters can still receive the cash reward.