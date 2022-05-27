Everyone has some of those moments in life where if things had gone differently, your life wouldn’t look the way it does now.
For me, one of those moments was family movie night, fall 2002. I was 11 years old and my parents decided we were going to watch “The Fellowship of the Ring.”
My family’s beloved old tube TV was on its last leg. The only colors it showed were black, white and a bit of red, and it could only play VHS tapes. Despite the lackluster presentation, I was enthralled. Specifically, I remember the Fellowship walking through the Mines of Moria, and the orcs, and the Balrog, and being devastated by Gandalf’s apparent demise. It didn’t matter that I could barely make out what was happening on screen, the brilliant story and characters shined through regardless.
After that, I needed more.
I excelled in English at school, but I had never had the motivation to push myself past basic chapter books like “Magic Tree House,” even though I was capable of reading above that level.
But after watching the Fellowship depart, after seeing Boromir die and Merry and Pippin get kidnapped and Frodo and Sam go off on their own to Mordor, I couldn’t wait for the next movie to come out when I knew I could find out the answers if I read the books.
So I did.
Over the course of about three months, I immersed myself in the trilogy. Many late nights were spent not being able to put the books down, a dictionary at my side because so many of the words were foreign to me.
I found the answers I needed, and now everything was different.
It wasn’t just that the story itself was exciting and fascinating, though it was. The parts that stuck with me were the underlying lessons — ones of love and sacrifice and mercy and friendship that to this day I don’t think I’ve seen written better. Then there was the final lesson: Some wounds never heal. Sometimes places you love are no longer home to you. And sometimes it’s OK to say goodbye.
After I finished, I read everything I could get my hands on. I loved reading in a way I hadn’t before. The experience started me on the path to finding a career working with words.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that “The Lord of the Rings” changed my life.
Eventually, my family moved into a different house, tossed the tube TV and ended up with one of those boxy early-2000s big-screen TVs. I spent countless hours in the family room rewatching “The Fellowship” and then “The Two Towers.” Soon, I had every line memorized. I was teaching myself elvish. I was working on an epic fantasy novel of my own.
“The Return of the King” came out in theaters right before Christmas when I was in eighth grade. My family went to one of the first showings right after school got out, and I remember being deeply moved.
Since then, “The Lord of the Rings” has been held on a pedestal in my heart. I’ve watched the movies many, many times. I’ve gone down many rabbit holes of Middle Earth lore.
But I’ve never reread the trilogy in the past 20 years. There’s a saying, “Don’t meet your heroes,” suggesting that they won’t live up to your expectations. My thought process was along a similar line: “What if I read it again and it turns out that these books that I love, that changed my life, suck?”
To be fair, this wasn’t completely unjustified. I’ve reread other beloved books from my childhood as an adult and I abhorred some of them. I couldn’t risk the same happening with Tolkien.
But then, in May 2020, I came across a used book set from 1965 with some truly wacky cover art. I bought them and I told myself I was finally going to reread the series.
Still, though, I had anxiety about it. I kept talking myself out of it. Two years later, I finally took the plunge.
Having now come out the other side, I can finally say that it lives up to my memory and will maintain its place of honor.
To be honest, I didn’t love all of it. Some major events happen off the page and we only get a quick recap after the fact, and that frustrated me. And I wish Tolkien let us into the thoughts of his characters more than he does. Some things, in my opinion, the movies do better.
That said, rereading these books didn’t tarnish my memory; instead, it cemented those memories as a truly standout moment of my childhood.
I’m here, doing what I’m doing with my life, because of a VHS tape on a shoddy TV and the burning curiosity to know the rest of the story.
Award-winning journalist Danae Lenz is the deputy editor at the Idaho State Journal and the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal and Intermountain Farm & Ranch. She earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a Pocatello resident ever since. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.