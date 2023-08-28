POCATELLO — Ever since the fire that damaged Highland High School this past April, there were reservations and uncertainty surrounding the possibility of students returning for the start of the new school year.
Those questions went away last week when Highland reopened for classes in what can only be described as a dramatic comeback considering the destruction caused by the fire.
Following the fire that gutted the school's D Wing, an immeasurable amount of work has been done to not only restore what was damaged but to overhaul and upgrade Highland to ensure student and staff safety.
Authorities said the early morning fire was accidentally caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment in the D Wing, which has since been demolished. The blaze caused smoke and water damage throughout much of the rest of the school. Fortunately there were no serious injuries during the fire.
The school lost its cafeteria, band and choir rooms, locker rooms and main gym in the blaze.
Work has been done around the clock this summer by Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho, 3d Fire and Fire Start to quickly and effectively repair Highland so it could reopen for classes last week along with the rest of School District 25's schools. New wiring and sprinkler systems were installed and thorough inspections by the Pocatello Fire Department ensured that everything was up to code and functioning properly.
Some work remains ongoing. Reflooring is being done to Highland's surviving smaller gym with completion expected next month.
Last week it appeared that many members of Highland's staff were still moving into the school as evidenced by the unpacked boxes waiting to fill empty supply closets.
The first day of school always has hurdles but those were magnified for students and staff alike at Highland.
“It's been kind of chaotic," Highland Principal Brad Wallace said. “Moving back home is kind of what it feels like to us. Lots of boxes in unpacking, moving stuff out that you don't need anymore, moving new stuff in, ordering things. It's been pretty chaotic that way but our teachers have been fantastic.”
The school district's administration has been instrumental in achieving the logistical success that made reopening the school last week possible, Wallace said.
He added, “We met with the insurance (company) and created an inventory of items. Several teachers (and) our department heads came in and met. Certain teachers (took an) inventory of things that were lost. Then we started ordering through our district administration the things that had been lost and that'll continue as we get there and go down the list of things we need.”
In November voters will decide the fate of a School District 25 bond to allocate millions of dollars to help rebuild the destroyed portions of Highland High School as well as add a gym to Century High School. The measure, if passed by a majority of district voters, would build a larger and enhanced main gym at Highland compared to the one destroyed in the fire. The funds would also be used to add a cafeteria, weight room, locker room and some office areas to Highland. The current auditorium at Highland can only accommodate 300 of the 1,600 students that attend the school and the stage isn’t large enough for the school's choir. Part of the bond would either build a new auditorium at Highland or enhance the current one.
The uncertainty surrounding Highland's reopening was palpable in the months leading up to the start of the school year. At the end of the last school year Highland students shared classroom space at Century High School because of the fire damage at Highland. The question of whether they would have to potentially return to a similar situation this school year lingered.
“There was a lot of excitement when we realized we were going to be able to be back in Highland,” Wallace said. “There are some things that are different for sure. We're all over Pocatello in one aspect or another finding gyms for basketball to practice and volleyball. Calvary Chapel has been awesome. They're letting us use their facility for band, choir and orchestra. It’s a new normal for sure and will be until we can build some things back.”
Adaptation to the “new normal” has been key for students and staff alike at Highland. While many classrooms remained intact following the fire, there were many adjustments that still had to be made.
"There's been some expectations of kids being able to adapt and today already they've adapted pretty smoothly,” Wallace said during Wednesday's first day of classes. “We have students that are traveling to (Idaho State University) for welding class. ISU is supporting us in that aspect, letting us use some space there. There's been some expectation that students are going to have to be a little bit more responsible, making sure they're getting where they need to be, catching the buses they need to catch.... Kids have already stepped up to the plate there.”
Another aspect of support in the rebuilding process has been Highland's student government, which has done a significant amount of preparatory work and has also been key in helping Highland High School hit the ground running.
“(Highland student government leaders) Zoe McEwen and Gunnar Anderson have been leading that charge of getting us reignited and bringing some things back to normal,” Wallace said. “Like a homecoming week and homecoming dance and they weren't going to let those things slip away. It's been fun working with those student government students on leading our school.”
Certainly, the students are an integral part in returning normalcy and reinvigorating the spirit of the school. The mental and emotional mending is just as core as the physical restoration that is being done to the school.
“We've definitely met a couple times over the summer to prepare for stuff,” McEwen said. “We worked really hard on the first day of school assembly. Just making sure that we're all unified and ready to be back.”
Highland's student government was determined that important events at the school would continue.
“Without a gym our homecoming was up in the air for a while,” Anderson said. “Where are we going to be able to (hold) it? Because we don't have a gym there's a lot of different options. We're (still) going to be able to do it at Highland, which is awesome. But it definitely took a lot of work to make sure that we're still going to able to do it here.”
McEwen and Anderson said they're looking forward to continuing to work with the community to restore the atmosphere at Highland for students.
“I'm actually really excited to work with the community,” McEwen said. “We had an outpouring of love and support. I think it's going to be awesome to take those connections to a higher level and to maybe elevate some of our activities or facilities here.”
Anderson added, “I'm excited to see how student government functions this year. All of our supplies got either thrown away, burnt, destroyed, whatever it may be."
McEwen and Anderson said they're looking forward to Highland's fall sports season, especially football, as well as the plethora of other extra-curricular activities held at the school.
McEwen said, “I'm really excited for football games and for sports to get back up and running. We have amazing activities and stuff that I'm really excited that we (are getting) back to. Assorted activities and stuff that we as student government will put on. I'm really excited for Make a Wish this year, and all our service activities that we do.”
Anderson echoed McEwen's sentiments about football.
“I'm really excited to go to those football games," Anderson said. "They are always really fun and bring the whole student section together. (We have) one of the best student sections in the state. I think we're always there for the football players and it's just a really fun environment.”
The turnaround on reopening Highland was nothing short of miraculous and part of that is due to the outpouring of community support and the blood, sweat and tears that students and staff put into restoring Highland to its former glory.
Wallace espoused a laundry list of thanks to a community that has given so much to help Highland get back on its feet.
"We've been talking since this happened about how do we thank the public,” Wallace said. “We've started writing thank you cards, but there's just so many things. We're so grateful to the public and to our community. There's so many people that have worked so hard to get students back into Highland and to get us back up and running. Mainly we're just grateful. There's a renewed energy to be back in our traditional school here, so we're excited.”
