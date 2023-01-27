The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets.
The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to love in many forms: boiled, mashed, baked, roasted. The starch is also known as a carbohydrate, which breaks down into usable energy in the digestive tract. Some people avoid potatoes because they believe them to be unhealthy for a number of reasons. A potato (hold the sour cream, butter, fry sauce and skip frying) is a source of potassium (more than a banana!), vitamin C, B vitamins, magnesium and fiber.
Here is another way to look at potatoes: the starch. The starch can be characterized by its digestibility. Rapidly digested starches like breakfast cereals, white rice, instant potatoes and potato chips can be digested within 20 minutes after eating. Slowly digestible starches like whole grains, beans, tubers and roots are digested within 20 and 120 minutes after eating. Resistant starches and fiber cannot be digested and therefore pass to the large intestine.
As resistant starch travels to the large intestine, it begins to ferment and makes short-chain fatty acids (which are really good for your colon health). The bacteria responsible for this process boost your gut health and may result in less constipation, lower cholesterol levels and a lower risk of colon cancer. Human studies reveal promising health benefits of resistant starch in the diet for improving insulin sensitivity, aiding digestion and reducing the glycemic response after a meal.
Where does resistant starch come from? A common method of creating more resistant starch in food is when starchy food, like potatoes, is cooked and cooled, then reheated. The long-branched starch chains of amylopectin form strong double helixes and cannot be broken down by digestive enzymes. Potatoes, pasta, rice and oatmeal respond well to the cook and cool method to increase resistant starch content.
A food with high amounts of resistant starch and does not require heating and cooling are green bananas. As bananas ripen, the starch is converted into regular digestible starches.
Replacing simple carbohydrates with resistant starch may help improve the overall quality of your diet, but it is recommended to introduce this slowly. Increasing fiber intake quickly can cause a lot of GI discomfort (like gas). Everyone’s experiences with resistant starch will vary.
Research about resistant starch is promising and showing health benefits, but consuming high concentrations of resistant starch won’t be the quick-fix solution to a healthy diet. Talk with a registered dietitian about the benefits of resistant starches on your health.
Remember: Every body is different and may respond differently to resistant starches, so it is vital to have a health professional offer guidance.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.