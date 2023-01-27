Kathryn Hickok

The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets.

The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to love in many forms: boiled, mashed, baked, roasted. The starch is also known as a carbohydrate, which breaks down into usable energy in the digestive tract. Some people avoid potatoes because they believe them to be unhealthy for a number of reasons. A potato (hold the sour cream, butter, fry sauce and skip frying) is a source of potassium (more than a banana!), vitamin C, B vitamins, magnesium and fiber.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

