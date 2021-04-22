Several houses on a Bingham County road were evacuated on Thursday afternoon when a wildfire that firefighters thought they were gaining the upper hand on rapidly began to spread.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday Bingham County sheriff's deputies began evacuating homes on 700 North in the area of the wildfire that has been burning west of Firth since late Wednesday afternoon.
The resurgent wildfire is currently burning toward 700 North and sheriff's deputies have closed the road to all traffic.
The Sheriff's Office said that as of 2 p.m. Thursday the blaze had not caused any injuries or damaged any homes or other structures.
The wildfire turned the tables on firefighters after authorities had said Thursday morning that 25 percent of what was then a 190-acre fire had been contained and full containment was expected by 6 p.m. Thursday.
The wildcard was going to be the wind, which picked up enough on Thursday afternoon to cause the fire to resume its spread.
The wildfire was reported on private land about four miles west of Firth around 4 p.m. Wednesday and is currently spreading in thick vegetation including juniper, willow and cottonwood trees along the Snake River.
Early Wednesday evening the flames were towering higher than the trees in their path and smoke from the blaze could be seen from over 20 miles away.
The blaze that began as a controlled burn sent enough smoke and ash to the south that the state Department of Environmental Quality's Pocatello air monitoring equipment showed as of Wednesday night that the air quality in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area had decreased from good to moderate, meaning that people sensitive to air pollution could have suffered negative health impacts.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, however, the air quality in Pocatello and Chubbuck had rebounded back to healthy levels.
Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said the controlled burn was started by someone burning a ditch or weeds but the flames got out of control.
On Wednesday night the flames did burn to within a half-mile of homes but authorities reported on Thursday morning that those structures were no longer threatened.
That obviously changed on Thursday afternoon when the winds picked up and pushed the flames forward.
Firefighters from Firth, Blackfoot, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs are aggressively battling the fire.
The wildfire burning near Firth, a town of about 525 people located northeast of Blackfoot, is the latest of several recent East Idaho blazes caused by controlled burns that got out of control.
The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center in Idaho Falls warned the public on Thursday morning to "please take care while conducting spring cleaning like debris, ditch and field burning" to avoid causing wildfires.
