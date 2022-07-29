Clearly, Rep. Ilana Rubel is a child of the multiverse. There is no other explanation for her astonishing claim (June 26) that the Democratic Party is the real “pro-life” party. Because in this universe, Democrats have staunchly opposed any and all attempts to save pre-born children.
Long abandoned by Democrats is any talk about making abortions “safe and rare.” As the years have passed, they have become increasingly strident in supporting abortion for any reason throughout pregnancy. That policy preference aligns nicely with the dark world of countries like China and North Korea.
Rep. Rubel herself voted against the state’s pending trigger law. She opposed legislation to enforce the ban on partial-birth abortions. She led the floor debate against the heartbeat law. The simple truth is that the Idaho Democratic Party is fully committed to abortion on demand from conception until the child manages to fight its way out of the birth canal.
The Democrat leader from Boise claims that they have a plan to reduce abortions: increase funding for Planned Parenthood and contraception.
Even as abortion rates rise, the nation continues to pour money into Planned Parenthood and free contraception. There are at least seven federal programs that underwrite contraception via tax dollars, the largest of which is Medicaid. Through that program, Planned Parenthood has received billions in tax subsidies. Through Title X and other family planning programs, the American taxpayer has become the primary funding source for Planned Parenthood.
And a couple of months ago, President Biden announced he wanted to increase funding for Title X yet again.
Rep. Rubel voted against legislation in the 2019 session that would prioritize Medicaid family planning services being delivered through primary care physicians, rather than Planned Parenthood. That vote alone tells you all you need to know about Rubel’s agenda: Her focus is not to provide high-quality services to women and girls in need. Democrats’ primary objective is to support Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry.
The simple truth is that we don’t need to speculate about the results of Democrat policies regarding families and abortion. We have suffered through 50 years of their solution to our social ills. The results of their policies have been nothing less than catastrophic. Based upon incomplete data compiled by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, we estimate that more than 98,000 Idaho babies have been destroyed over the course of the Roe Era. That is a number large enough to constitute Idaho’s fourth largest city. It is incalculable the talent, productivity and comfort we have willfully sacrificed.
Finally freed from the shackles of Roe, Idaho has the opportunity to demonstrate that there is a better way than the barbaric vision of the Democratic Party. Let us seize the moment and build a more humane society.
David Ripley is the executive director for Idaho Chooses Life.