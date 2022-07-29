David Ripley

Clearly, Rep. Ilana Rubel is a child of the multiverse. There is no other explanation for her astonishing claim (June 26) that the Democratic Party is the real “pro-life” party. Because in this universe, Democrats have staunchly opposed any and all attempts to save pre-born children.

Long abandoned by Democrats is any talk about making abortions “safe and rare.” As the years have passed, they have become increasingly strident in supporting abortion for any reason throughout pregnancy. That policy preference aligns nicely with the dark world of countries like China and North Korea.