PAUL — Waggin’ Tails Rescue dog Timmy took his first tentative steps strapped to a new wheeled prosthetic device on Tuesday.
“It is really heartwarming to me that during a time when things have not been so good for many that people found a way to make this happen,” said Deb Hopkins, who runs nonprofit Waggin Tails Rescue.
Burley Veterinarian Trevor Stapelman helped position the pit bull and golden Labrador mix who was born without functioning front legs into the device’s shell. He formed the shell to the dog’s shape months ago with casting materials.
The cast had been sent off to Derrick Campana in Virginia, who heads a company called Bionic Pets and makes custom prosthetics and braces for animals. His work is featured on a show called the “Wizard of Paws” on BYUtv.
Timmy was too far away to be featured on the show, but after Stapelman made the cast it was sent to Campana and it was lined with a soft foam and fitted to two large wheels with a stabilizing bar and wheel at the front.
Stapelman gently helped seat Timmy in the device and secured him with straps. After a bit of a rough start where he became fearful, reared up and fell backwards, the dog was coaxed to try again.
In position again, veterinarian tech, Danica Harper helped support his back as she slowly turned the wheels, forcing him to take steps while volunteer Deb Heinze used a leash and dangled a dog’s jerky strip treat in front of him to coax him out of his kennel and down a rubber ramp where he stepped out onto the grass for the first time.
After the second try, he was eased out of the device and he ducked back inside his kennel to process the day’s events.
“He’ll learn how to navigate it,” Stapelman said afterward.
Stapelman said the straps need to be extended and it would probably be best to let Timmy practice on a flat surface rather than the somewhat bumpy field outside his kennel until he gets the hang of using his new five-pound prosthetic.
“I think it was really cool,” Harper said. “He’ll get it figured out and he’ll soon be running around like a mad man.”
Waggin’ Tails raised $1,300 within days from donors to fund the project, which covered the costs of the prosthetics and other expenses.
Dana Gunnell, who took pictures of the dogs available for adoption at the shelter for years, eagerly jumped in to help with the project.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Gunnell said. “He has such a special spirit and this will really help take extra pressure off his body.”
After Timmy and Gizmo were surrendered, Hopkins sent Gunnell a picture of him.
“My heart just went out to him,” Gunnell said. I’m thrilled that he’ll get this help. He’s still a young dog.”
Four-year-old Timmy, and his brother Gizmo were surrendered by their owner to the Minidoka County Joint Powers Animal Control Shelter in April. Timmy walks on his elbows, which are calloused, and sometimes he stands on his back legs.
Gizmo does not have any disabilities, and at one point he was let out of his kennel to join his brother and check out the new device.
Timmy came to the shelter named Gimpy, but he was renamed after the character Tiny Tim Cratchit from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Both dogs are still available for adoption and they have been neutered, but they are a package deal, Hopkins said.
For information on adopting Timmy and Gizmo, call 208-670-3389.