I have a few requests to those who, like me, are fond of writing Letters to the Editor. And not just to this publication, but to any other(s).
First, compose your letter on an ordinary word processor. This has several advantages: you can preserve the letter, you can easily review it for typos without staying connected to the paper's website, and you can make certain improvements that are difficult on the web site.
Second, don't write a single paragraph, unless it's VERY short. I've noticed many letters that go on for more than 12 column inches consisting of JUST ONE paragraph. Warning to a writer of such a letter – the average reader is highly unlikely to read such a letter. One of the advantages of composing your letter on a word processor is that you can trivially include paragraph breaks, and these WILL usually be recognized by the software behind the paper's web site.
Third, proofread your letter – several times. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to read it out loud when it's finished. Or turn it over to your high-school honors child for review. Or spouse. Or best friend. Save it and leave it alone for a few hours, and then go back to it. You are likely to discover something you don't have to say, or an omission that you want to fill, besides the obvious typos and misspellings.
Then, when you're satisfied that you can't make any more improvements, all you have to do when you get to the paper's web site is copy and paste the letter into the proper panel. This will make it especially easy to send the same letter to different papers.
Fifth, PLEASE don't start your letter with the word “So.” This is the modern version of “Well,” and it accomplishes nothing. Omitting it improves your letter (and you might find that leaving it out will improve your speaking, too, by reducing your dependence on this crutch word).
Dan Karlan,
Pocatello