Two political newcomers and one incumbent, all Republicans, won their respective Bannock County races in Tuesday’s election.
Republican Anita Hymas defeated Democrat Tamara Code in the county assessor race while Republican incumbent Jeff Hough and GOP political newcomer John Crowder won their respective county commission contests.
Hymas received 15,614 votes to Code’s 9,330 in the assessor race.
Hymas, currently the county’s chief deputy assessor, will take over for Republican Assessor Sheri Davies, who decided not to run for re-election.
Hymas, who will be the sixth Bannock County assessor since 2006, said she’s looking forward to implementing her many plans for the office that has often found itself at the center of controversy.
“I’ve worked for a long time in that office and I’m excited to be in charge and to be able to do the things that need to be done,” said Hymas, who’s worked in the Bannock County Assessor’s Office for the past 40 years. “I appreciate all the support I’ve received. I had a great team helping me. They helped me with the parades, with getting signs up. The support from my family, friends and co-workers has been amazing.”
Hough received 15,170 votes to Democratic challenger Lisa Alexander’s 9,999.
Hough said his victory tells him that his constituents support the county’s direction.
“Our big plan for the upcoming year is working on emergency services throughout the county and working to improve that,” Hough said. “Right now ambulance response time in south county is plus or minus 20 to 25 minutes. So we’re looking to invest in the fire station in McCammon to have an ambulance bay down there and to staff it. Our intent is to have it staffed full time but we’re still working out the details on that.”
Crowder had 14,753 votes to Democrat Kathleen Lewis’ 10,412 in Tuesday’s other Bannock County Commission race.
In adjacent Power County, the only contested local race on Tuesday was for county clerk. Incumbent Republican Clerk Sharee Sprague received 1,359 votes to defeat Democrat Leona Jackson, who received 582 votes.
