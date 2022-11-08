Two political newcomers and one incumbent, all Republicans, won their respective Bannock County races in Tuesday’s election.

Republican Anita Hymas defeated Democrat Tamara Code in the county assessor race while Republican incumbent Jeff Hough and GOP political newcomer John Crowder won their respective county commission contests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.