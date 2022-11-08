David Worley and Jake Stevens, both Pocatello Republicans running for the Idaho Legislature, pictured at the Bannock County Elections Office in Pocatello on election night. Both candidates held leads over their Democratic challengers as of press time Tuesday.
All of the Republican legislative candidates in Southeast Idaho held leads against their Democratic opponents as of press time late Tuesday night.
Not all of Bannock County’s election results were available as of Tuesday night and early voting totals were not expected to be released until early Wednesday morning.
Four Southeast Idaho legislative races were contested Tuesday, including the District 28 Senate race and three races in District 29.
In Idaho Legislative District 28, which includes Power County, Franklin County and parts of Bannock County, rancher and incumbent state Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, appeared to again outlast a challenge from independent candidate Mike Saville, a businessman also from McCammon.
With 51 of 57 precincts counted in Bannock County, Guthrie had secured 4,157 votes, or 74.67 percent, compared to Saville’s 1,410 votes, or 25.33 percent.
In Power County, which was fully counted on Tuesday night, Guthrie secured 1,526 votes, or 78.82 percent to Saville’s 410, or 21.18 percent. In Franklin County, which had 13 of 18 precincts counted at press time, Guthrie had secured 2,443 votes, or 87.03 percent, to Saville’s 364 votes, or 12.97 percent.
“I’m just humbled by the continued support of Southeast Idaho voters,” Guthrie said. “Hopefully with this new district that includes Franklin County I can continue to represent the folks in Southeast Idaho in a fashion that’s conducive to what they’d like to see and also what’s helpful to the state as a whole.”
Guthrie continued, “People in general are just frustrated more with the national issues and I think that got people out — the economy, gas prices, the war and coming out of the pandemic. I think people are just anxious right now. I think that now more than ever the government is going to be held accountable and there’s going to be an increased level of expectations to try to pass some of these challenges that we’ve been facing the last few years.”
In Idaho Legislative District 29, which includes Pocatello, some of Chubbuck and an area south of the Gate City, Pocatello Republican David T. Worley, a commissioned infantry officer in the Army National Guard with 19 years of public service and 12 years of active duty, held a slim lead to secure the late Mark Nye’s state Senate seat over Democratic state Rep. James D. Ruchti, a Pocatello West Point graduate who served in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer for five years,
Worley had secured 4,548 votes, or 53.31 percent, to Ruchti’s 3,984 votes, or 46.69 percent, with 51 of 57 Bannock County precincts counted.
Incumbent Republican Dustin Whitney Manwaring, a Pocatello attorney, was also leading against the challenge from human rights and child welfare attorney, Mary Shea, D-Pocatello, for State Representative Seat A.
Manwaring had secured 5,064 votes, or 59.56 percent, compared to Shea’s 3,438 votes, or 40.44 percent, with 51 precincts counted.
In the bid for State Representative Seat B in District 29, Pocatello Republican Jake Stevens — an Idaho State University graduate, U.S. Army chief warrant officer and Bayer IT professional — led local electrician and union member Nate Roberts, D-Pocatello.
Stevens had secured 4,819 votes, or 56.61 percent, to Roberts’ 3,693 votes, or 43.39 percent, with 51 precincts counted.
