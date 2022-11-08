Jake Stevens and David Worley

David Worley and Jake Stevens, both Pocatello Republicans running for the Idaho Legislature, pictured at the Bannock County Elections Office in Pocatello on election night. Both candidates held leads over their Democratic challengers as of press time Tuesday.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

All of the Republican legislative candidates in Southeast Idaho held leads against their Democratic opponents as of press time late Tuesday night.

Not all of Bannock County’s election results were available as of Tuesday night and early voting totals were not expected to be released until early Wednesday morning.

Ruchti, Roberts and Shea 2022 General Election

Pocatello Democratic legislative candidates James Ruchti, second from left, Nate Roberts, center, and Mary Shea, far right, look at election results Tuesday night.

