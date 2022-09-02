Trent Clark

Trent Clark

Self-government is every American’s birthright. Legitimate leaders derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. We choose not just who makes and enforces law, but we also select the approach or philosophy guiding those individuals.

It is uniquely American that choices about governing philosophy are kept simple, as binary as possible. For two and a half centuries a two-party system has dominated. No president of the United States has ever been elected on a third-party ticket. No third party currently controls any house of any legislature in any state in America. And there are fundamental reasons for this.