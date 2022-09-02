Self-government is every American’s birthright. Legitimate leaders derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. We choose not just who makes and enforces law, but we also select the approach or philosophy guiding those individuals.
It is uniquely American that choices about governing philosophy are kept simple, as binary as possible. For two and a half centuries a two-party system has dominated. No president of the United States has ever been elected on a third-party ticket. No third party currently controls any house of any legislature in any state in America. And there are fundamental reasons for this.
First, in America, we aspire to be governed by ideas, not people. Those who won’t intellectually debate immigration policy lazily lump and dump the topic as “Trumpism.” That’s as illegitimate as dubbing social security “FDR-ism.” Wait 10 to 20 years. The personalities will change, but the issues and ideas linger. Since right vs. wrong is a binary decision, we don’t need more than two parties on that issue.
The second reason America stays a “two-party” system is that assembling a slate of cohesive ideas is always a judgment call. Does less business regulation mean no restriction on abortion? Does personal “liberty” mean legalized drugs? Parties have to choose which stance to include in their platforms, but we don’t trust party bosses to substitute their judgements for those of the individual.
Across the world, countries with three or more parties are often led by “coalition governments.” Israel, with 13 parties in the Knesset, and Italy, where 19 parties have members of Parliament, are almost always governed by a compromise between party leaders. The voters’ choice is often irrelevant. The shifting loyalties of party leaders make these governments fickle and frequently short-lived.
But America is like a restaurant with two competing waiters. Each waiter develops a menu to appeal, but also to draw sharp contrast with the other waiter’s menu. We leave it up to each individual voter to vote for the meal of their choice. When working as designed, the two parties present alternative paths forward, and the path chosen by the voters gets the go-ahead.
The development of these two competing platforms has historically been a civic function, best done with the broadest possible citizen participation. This is especially important in Idaho, where the voters are more and more opting for a menu that carries the “Republican” name.
This last primary election set new records. The secretary of state reported prior to the May primary that 55 percent of Idaho voters affiliated as Republicans, picking candidates to best carry forward a Republican vision for government. Thirty-two percent were “unaffiliated.” Only 13 percent affiliated as “Democrats,” a record low and barely above the single digit support generated by other “minor” parties.
The Republican team selected in May is solid. Up and down the ticket, Republicans nominated people with positive ideas and integrity of purpose. Governor Little will keep regulation at a minimum, taxes low, budgets balanced and will fund public schools to the level supported by the Idaho Legislature. Raul Labrador, the Republican candidate for attorney general, will challenge the Biden administration’s overreach with courage and enthusiasm, while protecting the constitutional rights of Idaho citizens.
That both Little and Labrador ran on the Republican ticket is important, even if there are differences between them. In the end, they share a common philosophy distinctly different from the one put forward by Idaho Democrats.
This acceptance of the Republican “menu” is what constitutes a Republican in more than just name. The GOP slate doesn’t reflect all my preferences on each and every issue, but it is a good “pairing” that has the support of most Idaho voters who call themselves Republicans.
As a believer in the time-honored “two-party” structure of American freedom, I support this ticket.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.