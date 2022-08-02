Chinook (copy)

FILE — A spring Chinook salmon is handled by Idaho Department of Fish and Game employees. 

 courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game

BOISE — Climate change could make it more challenging to conserve and manage the state’s most at-risk fish, wildlife and plants, Idaho officials said.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Monday released its draft Idaho State Wildlife Action Plan that will guide its management actions for the next decade.