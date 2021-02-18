BOISE — As Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, was debating against the public notices bill in the House on Wednesday, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who sits behind him and was in favor of the bill, repeatedly held up two fingers behind Armstrong’s head, forming “bunny ears,” and openly sniggered at his colleague.
The scene was captured on the House’s livestream and broadcast across the state, generating an online buzz. Armstrong wasn’t aware of what happened until later in the day.
"I am so grateful for this as I have had more people asking me about this incident than I have had people asking me about the work that I have done," Armstrong jokingly told the Idaho State Journal on Wednesday. "Couldn't I have rescued a bunny or saved the Constitution or something? Why did I have to get bunny ears?"
Armstrong continued, "No, but in seriousness that was not a good situation and the unfortunate thing is that kind of behavior demeans the whole body of the Legislature. It makes everybody look at us and ask, 'Is that a frat party these guys have or are they seriously deliberating?'"
House Speaker Scott Bedke issued a sternly worded statement, saying, “As the speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, it is my responsibility to maintain the order and decorum of the House. It is our responsibility as representatives to conduct the people’s business in a serious and dignified manner. Civility is an important part of the legislative process and should be cultivated by all members as they work in the best interest of their constituents. Unfortunately, lines were crossed today, and Rep. Christensen exhibited behavior unbecoming of a representative. I have spoken with him regarding the incident and have made clear my expectations going forward.”
Asked if that meant Christensen was getting off with a warning, rather than face an ethics inquiry, Bedke said only, “We’ve discussed it with Rep. Armstrong. I think he’s comfortable with the statement.”
Under House Rule 45 on ethics, “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body” is grounds for an ethics complaint, which can be punished by reprimand or censure. For that to occur, a complaint would have to be filed with the House Ethics Committee, which would then investigate and, if the complaint is found valid, make recommendations to the full House for sanctions.
Armstrong debated strongly against HB 53 in the House; it was killed on a 32-38 vote, the first bill the full House has killed this year. Christensen voted in favor of the bill, which would have removed the requirement for government agencies in Idaho to publish official notices in newspapers, instead letting them just post them on their agency websites.
Christensen posted the following statement to his Facebook page following the incident:
"Today, I got in trouble for the first time regarding House rules. Representative Randy Armstrong and I are good friends. We joke and laugh a lot. When he was speaking today, I gave him bunny ears on the camera. I sit behind him.
"After the House floor session the Speaker came up to me. He said, 'You didn't give Randy bunny ears on camera, did ya?' I said, 'Yes Speaker, I realized after I did it that I may get in trouble.' He said, 'Ok, don't do it again and consider yourself admonished with a wet noodle thrashing.' He was gracious about it.
"Representative Armstrong and I had a good laugh about it. It is a heavy session and humor is needed. However, I won't be doing it again in that venue, but I will continue to joke with him in other ways.
"Last year, I gave Representative Gannon the fastest Democrat go-cart racer award and presented it to him on the House floor. He was the only Democrat in our go-cart competition. I love to liven things up. I have always enjoyed Representative Gannon, as well.
"I post this because I want my constituents to know who I am. I love to laugh and be playful, even though I am a man on a mission when it comes to right and wrong, and constitutionality or unconstitutionality."
Idaho State Journal reporter Shelbie Harris contributed to this report.