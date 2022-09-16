Nick Gier

Many have claimed that the Republican Party has become a religious party, not a legitimate political party. They also maintain that the conservative Supreme Court the GOP has fought so hard to establish has become a theocratic tribunal.

In an article titled “Curtailing Abortion Rights Undermines Religious Freedom,” Muslim writer Fatima Argun and Jewish author Walter Ruby declare: “The Court’s striking down of Roe v. Wade appears as nothing less than a Christianization of American law, which is perceived by our minority faith communities as a peril to the principles of religious pluralism and governmental neutrality.”