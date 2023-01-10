Bannock County property assessment programs currently charge taxes per square foot of your home, and are based on the principle of “what it would cost at today’s market prices, to rebuild a square foot home on each site being taxed” supposedly. This is incorrect as it doesn’t tax you for what your home is actually worth at today’s market value, but to rebuild the same style home you live in at today’s material costs. You’re being taxed for something that doesn’t exist or “blue sky” so to speak. The program used currently is designed to set values for homeowner insurance rates and should not be a crossover policy for estimating existing property values for any taxation purpose. After living in an older home, most of us would not build the same style house if you had to do it over again, as new energy improvements and construction conveniences constantly change. Word to the wise, please try to help the taxpayers in Idaho before you drive businesses and people from this state, permanently.
It’s past the time when funding city, county and State of Idaho projects should rely on property taxes or increases, to cover estimated budget funding needs. Property tax increases harm not only elderly citizens, those retired and others on fixed incomes. College students and working families seeking affordable rental housing and others looking to either buy a home for the first time or trying to downsize to a smaller home, are also hindered by continued increases in housing costs.
It now seems that even smaller home prices have surpassed affordable housing for those on restricted or limited retirement budgets. It’s time to establish permanent circuit breakers on taxes and/or abolish property taxes altogether for the 65 and older tax group. Possibly by decriminalizing, controlling and taxing marijuana, as so many states have already done, the State could control deadly narcotic drug access and may reduce the need for individual property taxes at the same time.
The stabilization or removal of property tax assessments may then become a reality, if the state of Idaho would also quit filing unconstitutional lawsuits when the State continually loses those court cases. The futile lawsuits by politicians do not help the people of Idaho, but are burdensome to those who can least afford paying it back, every taxpayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.