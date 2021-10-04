Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
For decades, chicken has been described as the healthy choice by big agriculture, big advertising, and national health organizations. The belief that chicken contributes to a healthy lifestyle is ingrained in our society—all to drive more demand.
However—in the name of profit and efficiency—chickens raised for food by the billions in today’s industrialized farming system are bred to grow so unnaturally large, so fast, they’re unable to hold up the weight of their bodies. This horrific practice has resulted in health problems for both the animal and the consumer.
An investigation released by The Humane League revealed that nearly all (99%) of store-brand chicken sold in US grocery stores has a fatty muscle disease called white striping. These white stripes—highly visible on meat packages sold in stores—results from chickens being bred for rapid growth on factory farms, making the meat more fattening, less nutritious, and overall, of lower quality. (To read the report in its entirety, visit thehumaneleague.org/article/white-striping)
I implore readers to keep an eye out for this the next time they’re at the supermarket—and think twice before buying. As always, thank you for doing your part to reduce animal suffering.