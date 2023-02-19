Simplot Games

An athlete participates in the Simplot Games on Saturday at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Simplot Games returned to action with more than 2,000 athletes giving it their all—and setting a world record, a meet record, and offering dozens of other incredible performances.

While Simplot Games is a high school event, it often incorporates other events to advance track and field—and take advantage of the electric Holt Arena crowd in Pocatello, Idaho.

Shot put record

Ryan Crouser pictured breaking the world indoor and outdoor shot put records on Saturday during the Simplot Games at Idaho State University's Holt Arena in Pocatello.

Photos of Simplot Games Saturday events

