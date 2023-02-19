POCATELLO — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 Simplot Games returned to action with more than 2,000 athletes giving it their all—and setting a world record, a meet record, and offering dozens of other incredible performances.
While Simplot Games is a high school event, it often incorporates other events to advance track and field—and take advantage of the electric Holt Arena crowd in Pocatello, Idaho.
Two-time Olympic shot put gold medalist Ryan Crouser returned to the site of his 2011 national indoor high school record throw for a competition against college athletes. With the Simplot Games crowd urging him on, he demolished his own indoor world record by a full 22 inches with a throw of 76’ 8.5”—and topped his own outdoor record by one-quarter inch.
“It’s fantastic to be back at such a fantastic meet,” Crouser said. “Professional meets don’t have an atmosphere like this. The high school athletes have such a passion for the sport, and Pocatello cares so much about the event. It’s an atmosphere that is unmatched anywhere in the world.”
In the high school competition, Daniel Simmons of American Fork, Utah, broke the Simplot Games meet record in the 3200 meters with a time of 8:53.80. He led a group of seven Utah event winners and the state’s overall dominance in this year’s distance events.
Idaho athlete Gatlin Bair of Burley won the boys’ 60 meters with a time of 6.69 seconds, the fifth fastest time in the U.S. this year.
SC Elite, a team from Gardena, California, won the girls’ 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays in the super-competitive team events, while collecting more Games’ hardware over several other events.
Meadow Drebert, in grade 11 from LeDuc, Alberta, Canada, won the girl’s 800 meters, leading an international field that included athletes from Canada and Australia.