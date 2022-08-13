Sturgeon

Greg and Angie Poulsen (left, middle) and Wendy Guess (right) of Eagle Mountain, Utah, with a 124-inch white sturgeon from CJ Strike Reservoir, clinching the current catch-and-release state record.

 Greg Poulsen, Brett Jones for IDFG

Well, it's happened again! C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho — typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass — has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it's not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain, Utah traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. While fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir on Aug. 5, Greg Poulsen got his chance and hooked into a big one! Greg ultimately landed the 10-foot 4-inch monster sturgeon, and set the hook on a new state record in the process.

At 124 inches in length, this rare fish swam past the previous record of 119.5 inches, set in 2019 by Rusty Peterson and friends. While the Snake River around C.J. Strike Reservoir has good numbers of sturgeon, fish over 10 feet are exceedingly rare, and usually only seen in Hells Canyon.