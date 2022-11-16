Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks to supporters at a rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 7, 2022.

 Kyle Eilbeck for South Dakota Searchlight

WASHINGTON — The United States’ ceiling for female governors was shattered this week, with voters in 12 states electing women to the role, breaking the prior record of nine set for the first time back in 2004.

While not all of the gubernatorial campaigns had been called as of Friday afternoon, Arizona voters had two female candidates on their ballots, ensuring a woman would be elected to the governor’s mansion, regardless of whether the Democrat or Republican candidate wins.

