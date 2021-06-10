Scientific American reported last fall, the drop-off in flu numbers was both swift and universal. Since then, cases have stayed remarkably low. “There’s just no flu circulating,” says Greg Poland, who has studied the disease at the Mayo Clinic for decades. The U.S. saw about 600 deaths from influenza during the 2020–2021 flu season. In comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were roughly 22,000 deaths in the prior season and 34,000 two seasons ago.
I would like the anti-mask people and those that believe that masks “don’t work” explain why the death toll from influenza during the 2020-2021 flu season was so much lower (record low). Of course, we also had other safe guards that helped keep the numbers down like social distancing and washing hands.
Now that we reached over 600,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of deaths in the world in the most technologically advanced country, it appears to me that a great number of those died unnecessarily and it was only because of “our” selfish behavior. Those selfish individuals who only think about their own comfort and conveniences (the me, me, me, me… crowd) are responsible for the countless of unnecessary deaths. When I have a health issue, I go to my local doctor not to my local politicians. Lieutenant Governor/businesswoman McGeachin, the Ammon Bundy types, the propagandized Idaho Freedom Foundation are not qualified to make public health decisions. It is high time that decisions on public health be taken away from our political leaders and some of their followers and turned over to the public health professionals, medical institutions and the scientific community.
John Jefimoff,
Pocatello