I consider myself as a moderately knowledgeable person. I am an 83 year old, retired person. For 23 years, I was a small business owner. I have always tried to stay abreast of what is going on in our once great country. Lately, I am having a great deal of difficulty understanding what is going on with our federal government.
Our representatives in Washington throw around the terms “billion” and “trillion” dollars as though it is mere chump change. Personally, I have absolutely no understanding, or comprehension, of what a “billion” or “trillion” means. I have undertaken a bit of research, I think my findings might be of some interest to your readers.
WHAT DOES A “BILLION” MEAN . . . .
- A billion seconds ago, it was 1959
- A billion minutes ago, Jesus was alive
- A billion hours ago, our ancestors were living in the Stone Age
- A billion days ago, no human walked on two feet on this planet
- Last week, it only took 8 hours and 20 minutes for the federal government to spend a billion dollars
And now our representatives in Washington are talking in casual terms about spending “trillions” of dollars. I certainly have absolutely no comprehension of what in the world a “trillion” means.
Where is this country headed? How deep in debt are we putting the next 3, 4, 5 or 6 generations?
In 2018, a senator from Louisiana asked congress for $250 billion dollars to “help rebuild New Orleans”. Based upon 2018 statistics, if the $250 billion were granted, this means the following:
Population of New Orleans, 484,674 . . . every man, woman and child could receive $516,528.00
Number of residences in New Orleans, 188,251 . . . every residence could receive $1,329,787.00
Every family of 4 could receive $2,066,012.00
If any of these numbers concern you, please take a few minutes and contact each of our governmental representatives and urge them to put a stop to the wild and reckless spending of your precious tax dollars.
Dick Elliott,
Pocatello